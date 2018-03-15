Christopher Todd Norris, age 26, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Evergreen

Christopher Todd Norris

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Christopher Todd Norris will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

`The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Chris, age 26, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Evergreen, passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at his father's residence in Evergreen.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carol Ducote Longino.

He is survived by his wife, Courtney Lloyd Norris of Stockton, California; his daughter, Skyla Ann Marie Norris of Stockton, California; his son, Christopher Todd Norris, Jr. of Stockton, California; his mother, Tina R. Sneed of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his father, Brian Norris of Evergreen; his two sisters, Bryanna (Rocky) Gaspard of Lecompte and Kimberly Gremillion of Plaucheville; and four brothers, Marcus Sneed of Cottonport, Devin Strong of Texas, Brent (Tammy) Norris of Echo and Johnathan Martin of Dallas, Georgia.