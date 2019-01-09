Cierra Elise Bordelon, age 9, of Marksville

Funeral services for Miss Cierra Elise Bordelon will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Descant officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Miss Bordelon, age 9, of Marksville, passed away on January 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Gerald Anthony Bordelon and John E. Sprinkle.

Cierra was a fourth grader at Lafargue Elementary School. She participated in Marksville Little League Baseball, playing catcher and second base position. She also enjoyed singing and dancing. A competitive person she was! Regardless of the game, Cierra was going to try to win!

As a member of Avoyelles House of Mercy, Cierra loved performing in plays and programs honoring her Savior. She was also a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church where she served as an altar server. Although very young, Cierra knew her God.

Cierra’s best friend was her brother Jaymen who walked in the shadow of “Sissy’s” footsteps. They played, fought, laughed and cried together.

Her contagious smile and vivacious spirit brightened the souls of everyone. She will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Cassie Nicole Bordelon of San Antonio, TX and Zachary Harrison Hayes; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Ann Sprinkle of Hessmer, Stanley and Monique Laborde Sprinkle of Marksville; maternal great grandparents, Carlton “Nookie” Laborde, Jr. and Jeanette of Brouillette; one brother, Jaymen Bordelon of Marksville; two aunts, Ali Laborde of Marksville, Erica Strohman of Katy, TX; one uncle, Samuel Sprinkle of Foley, AL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.