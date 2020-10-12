Cindy Gisclair, Plaucheville native

Cindy Gisclair passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2020 in Marksville, Louisiana. She was born June 22, 1957 to Stanley Gisclair and Rochelle “Lou” Gisclair. She was a graduate of St. Joseph high school in Plaucheville, LA. Cindy grew up near Cottonport and in adulthood moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee and stayed for 18 years where she worked and enjoyed the country and mountains. She moved back closer to family in Marksville in 2015 where she retired and enjoyed the quiet, peaceful life with her beloved dogs. Cindy was very talented, creative, and artistic. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Lou Gisclair; her older sister Ruth Gremillion, her older brother Robert Gisclair (wife Karen), and younger brother Todd Gisclair (wife Sharon) and many other extended family and friends. She is predeceased in death by her father Stanley Gisclair. A memorial service with be held at a later date.