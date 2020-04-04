Clair Marie Fuqua, 28

Private graveside services for Clair Marie Fuqua were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 with Pastor Darrell Ingram officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Clair, 28, of Pineville passed from this life, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Oschner LSU Medical Center Shreveport.

Clair was a ray of sunshine and a bottomless pit of contagious laughter. She hugged like she meant it and her eyes sparkled when she giggled. Clair Marie was so full of the joy of Jesus that there were days we honestly thought she may explode. When you were loved by Clair Bear, you knew it. Clair loved hard.

She made her way to the heart and home of Curt and Claudia Fuqua in 2001. She was a feisty mother hen who cared for her younger siblings, sister Sarah and brother CJ, as if it was her sole purpose in life. In addition to the Fuqua family, Clair, Sarah and CJ were welcomed, cherished and adored by the Fuqua’s chosen family in the Ruby community. Clair made great attempts to mimic her momma’s character, took pride in the fact that her daddy is the World’s Best White Perch Fisherman. Clair was quickly convinced that Curt and Claudia were the greatest gifts to her, until ‘her person’ and bonus sister, Addyson Fuqua was born. She could often be found doing girlie things with Addyson, and spending time with her nieces Anaya and Amelie’.

We are comforted in the fact that Clair is at the feet of Jesus and we know that she is joined by her PawPaw PeeWee, PawPaw Gerald and Uncle Brett and no one is short on stories or laughter. Clair would be thrilled to know that all of her friends and family will one day join her in Heaven. Our tomorrows are not promised, but the salvation of Jesus is a sure thing and a precious promise that we are clinging to.

In honor of Rocky and Kim Folse and because Clair, Sarah and CJ are a beautiful success story of adoption through foster care Clair advocated for children everywhere, especially those awaiting their forever homes. She believed there was a family for every child. Clair’s daddy said, “Don’t send one stinkin’ flower.” In lieu of the stinkin flowers, please make donations to Clair’s favorite difference makers, Fostering Community. Fostering Community is a local nonprofit that advocates for children in our local foster care community and prayerfully works to make sure that every child has a forever family as awesome as the Fuquas. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 12910 Alexandria, Louisiana 71315 or made online at www.fosteringcommunity.org

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Oren Hayes; paternal uncle, Brett D. Fuqua and paternal grandfather, Gerald W. Fuqua.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Curt and Claudia Hayes Fuqua; sister, Sarah Fuqua Cole (Darrell), brother Curt “C. J.” Fuqua, Jr. (Chelsea); sister, Addyson Fuqua; boyfriend, John Carter; grandmothers, Barbara Fuqua and Doris P. Hayes; uncles and aunts, Richard Swain, Jr. (Linda H. Swain), Tony Fuqua (Janet P. Fuqua), Heather Fuqua Brister; nieces, Anaya Michelle Fuqua, Amelie’ Mae Fuqua.

Pallbearers will be Curt Fuqua, Curt “C. J.” Fuqua, Jr., Tony Fuqua, Darrell Ingram and Cliff Brister. Honorary pallbearers will be John Carter, Richard Swain, Jr., Benjamin Swain, Jason Fuqua, Justin Basco, Nicholas Salard and Michael Pollard.