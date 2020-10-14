Claire Rolen, 83, Morrow

Funeral services for Claire Rolen will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Morrow Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Rolen, age 83 of Morrow, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Acadia St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point.

She is preceded in death by her husband J.B. Rolen; her daughter, Pamela R. Morace; her parents, Arthur and Caroline Launey; and sister, Addie Jo Marcantel and Carol Mae Deville.

Survivors include her son, Julian “Brooks” Rolen, Jr. and wife Shirl of Rayne; her grandchildren, Brooke Marie Fontenot, Kyle Morace and Brock Buller; and her great-grandchildren, Zynlee and Levi.

Due to Covid, a private visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

