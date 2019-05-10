Clara Burke

Birth Date: April 10, 1937Death Date: May 7, 2019

It is with heavy hearts, yet greatest love, respect and honor, that her family announces the passing into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Clara Rogerie Whitmore Burke.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Mildred Whitmore of Simmesport, La, her older siblings, Albert Joseph Whitmore, Murphy Whitmore, Sadie Whitmore, and her younger brother, Joseph “Tony” Whitmore. She is survived by her older brother, Wilmore Whitmore, and her younger sister and brother, Dr. Elda Lane Coco and Cecil Barry Whitmore. In addition, she is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, William Kenneth Burke (Major, U.S. Army retired), her son Michael Shawn Burke of Fort Worth (Laura) and daughter, Kathy Ann Henson (Kerry) of Warrensburg MO. Clara is also survived by grandchildren, Shawn, Patrick, Aaron, Alan, and Emily, and great grandchildren.

She was a devoted and selfless wife, mother and grandmother. She was smart, resourceful, gracious, kind, had eyes in the back of her head, and could see around corners when her children and grandchildren were up to no good. She taught us grace, decency, faith, how to pack a car, and how to fill a table with food and family. She will be missed more than we can conceive.

Services will be held on May 15, 2019 at Hulen Street Church in Fort Worth, 7100 S Hulen, 76133.

Visitation with open casket will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a closed casket memorial service at 11:00 AM. Following the memorial, a 2:00 PM interment service will be at the DFW National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas, Tx 75211.

Following the interment, those who choose to may convene for refreshments with the family at the house in Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial contribution to one of the following:

National Museum of the United States Army

https://armyhistory.org/donate/

American Diabetes Association

http://www.diabetes.org/

National Kidney Foundation

https://www.kidney.org/support

Alzheimer’s Foundation of American

https://alzfdn.org/