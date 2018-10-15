Clara Huffman, 86, Deville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Clara Huffman will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Big Island Baptist Church, Deville, with Reverends David Gatch and Ken Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Big Island Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Big Island Baptist Church.

Mrs. Huffman, 86, of Deville, was born September 19, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa and passed from this life on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Oak Haven Community Care Center, Center Point, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Huffman; son, William P. Huffman; mother, Clara Shannon; brothers, Paul Shannon, Andrew Shannon and Bobby Shannon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Betty Shannon Morris; sons, Robert M. Huffman, Bruce D. Huffman and wife, Wynotte, and Terry R. Huffman and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Jennifer bushman, Patricia Smith, Angelique Wooten, Nikita Harrod, Kayla Pearson, Kassidy Miller, Eugene Huffman, Cheyenne Huffman and Jacob Huffman and 15 great-grandkids.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ken, Liam and Kiran Gordon, Joe Speck, Jonathan and Benjamin Gatch with honorary pallbearers Carol, Ethan, Colby and Caleb Smith.