Clara Louise Thomas, age 83, of Forest Hill

Clara Louise Thomas

Forest Hill - Funeral services for Clara Louise Thomas will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 10, 2018 in the Forest Hill Baptist Church with the Reverends Jeremy Blocker, Mike Evans, and Tom Leggett officiating. Committal service will follow in the Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the guidance of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Friends may call on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 12 noon until 2 pm in the Forest Hill Baptist Church.

Clara, age 83, of Forest Hill, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in Alexandria. She was born on January 19, 1935 in Lecompte to the union of Aubrey Jacob Bell and Alma Blanche Williams Bell. She was a member of the Forest Hill Baptist Church, and valedictorian of the 1953 graduating class of Forest Hill High School. In 1956 she graduated fourth out of 114 students at Northwestern State University and later years receiving her Master's Degree. She began teaching in 1957 and taught until 1984, retiring from Glenmora High School. Clara enjoyed reading, sewing, and taking care of others. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Huey P. Thomas; and one son, Steven Wayne Thomas.

She leaves behind her loving family to cherish her memory: two sons, William Aubrey (Connie) Thomas of Forest Hill, and David Randal (April) Thomas of Forest Hill; two daughters, Sharon Ann (David) Hutchinson of Burleson, Texas, and Connie Ola Gonzalez of Miramar, Florida; two brothers, Thomas A. (Marie) Bell of Forest Hill, and Douglas A. (Barbara) Bell of Alexandria; three sisters, Vergie (Walt) Caloway of Dover, Delaware, Mary Khan of Woodworth, and Janet (Frank) Sanchez of Marksville; friend and nanny, Rose Jeter; three special longtime friends, Billie Pat Linzay, Estelle Poole, and JoAnn Guillory; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Christin) Thomas, Brittany Thomas, Nathan (Shelbe) Thomas, Austin Hutchinson, Callie Hutchinson, Zachary Gonzalez, and Jacob Gonzalez; two great-grandchildren, Marisa Thomas and Pierce Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be Patrick Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Austin Hutchinson, David Hutchinson, William Thomas, and David Thomas.