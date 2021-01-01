Clarence Jackson, Jr, 74,Mansura

Funeral service for Clarence Jackson, Jr. of Mansura will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 beginning at 11:00am. Burial will take place at the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery of Hamburg.

Clarence Jackson, Jr, age 74, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, La’quanda Jackson of Columbus, GA, Clarence Jackson, III of Charlotte, NC, Justin Jackson of Cottonport, and Mary Jackson of Colorado Springs, CO; his five grandchildren; siblings, Marie Jackson Barker of Marksville, J.C. Jackson of Moreauville, Shirley Turner of Alexandria, Julie Johnson of Cottonport, James Jackson of Moreauville, and Thelma Jackson of Moreauville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Jackson; parents, Clarence, Sr. and Mary Helen James Jackson; and his brother, Leonard Jackson.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 from 9:00am to 11:00am.

