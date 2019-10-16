Clarence Jordan, age 28, of Bunkie

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2391 Petite Prairie Rd., LeMoyen, LA for Mr. Clarence ìBig Doggî Jordan, 29, who entered eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Bunkie, LA. Interment will be at the churchís cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements. Pastor Murphy Riggs will be officiating the funeral service.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandmother, Beatrice Coleman Williams; step grandfather, Luther Williams; paternal grandparents, Joseph Guillory, Sr. and Gladys Guillory; and one maternal uncle, Albert Gordon, Jr.

Mr. Jordanís memories are being cherished by: his parents, Yolanda Jordan of Bunkie, LA and Clarence Guillory, Sr.; maternal grandfather, Albert Gordon, Sr. (Shirley) of Texas City, TX; five sisters, Tytiana Jordan and Raven Jordan both of Bunkie, LA, Kiera Edwards (Antonio) of Morrow, LA, Erica Rouse of Arnaudville, LA and Tamera Rouse of Opelousas, LA; one brother, Clarence Guillory, Jr. of Arnaudville, LA; maternal aunt, Marilyn Jordan of Bunkie, LA; four maternal uncles, Kentroy Jordan (Rhonda) and Fredrick Jordan, Sr. (Christina), both of Bunkie, LA, Anthony Gordon of Opelousas, LA and Kevonn Gordon of Texas City, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.