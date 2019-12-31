Clarence Joseph Dauzat, Marksville

Clarence Joseph Dauzat, Sr.

July 8, 1945 - December 29, 2019

Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Brouilette.

Mr. Dauzat, age 74, of Marksville, departed this life on December 29, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie J. “Coon” and Verdie M. Desoto Dauzat; one son, Terry W. Dauzat; one daughter, Sherry R. Dauzat; two brothers, Percy Dauzat, Roy Dauzat and one sister, Audrey Dauzat.

Clarence served 31 years in the Louisiana National Guard at Camp Beaureguard.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tracy C. Dauzat of Marksville; two sons, Clarence J. Dauzat, Jr. of Brouillette, Sammie D. Dauzat (Kimberly) of Alexandria; one daughter, Brittany Clift of Brouillette; one step-son, Carl Ducote, Jr. of Marksville; one step-daughter, Samantha Ducote of Pine Prairie; two brothers, Jessie Dauzat (Fern) of Brouillette, Steve Dauzat (Gayle) Marksville and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Clarence Dauzat, Jr., Sammie Dauzat, Fred Dauzat, Gage Ducote, Walter “Buddy” Deville and Travis Bardwell.

