A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Clarence Joseph Guillot will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Reverend Kurian Zachariah, Reverend Paul Kunnumpuram, Deacon Darrell Dubroc and Deacon Ted Moulard officiating respectively. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Clarence Joseph Guillot, age 90, of Fifth Ward, born on December 9, 1928, departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Flossie Carmouche Guillot and one sister, Leona Guillot and husband, Ivy, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 71 years, Betty Dauzat Guillot; one son, Carlos Guillot (Carolyn); two daughters, Gail Moulard (Ted) and Teresa Guillot; family friend, Joie Stanley; two grandchildren, Brandon Guillot, Justin Guillot (Christy); three great grandchildren, Noah Guillot, Luke Guillot, Zachary Guillot; twenty-eight step great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.

Clarence was a devout Catholic with a special devotion to the Cursillo Movement in which he was proud to say that he was part of the Cursillo #51 group. He always ended a conversation with “Now don’t forget, God still loves you” or “Smile, God loves you”.

Years ago, he was also a faithful member of the men’s Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Lourdes serving on the building committee for the new church.

He was a salesman all of his life working for Lewis Roy Motors, Life Insurance Company of Georgia and Guillot and Son Monument Company.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman instilling in his family a love for nature and the outdoors.

Clarence was a people person and loved to “raconteur” the history of Avoyelles Parish (with remarkable accuracy) and the “Old days”.

He instilled the value of education in his children and grandchildren and was very proud of the accomplishments of his three children who were educators.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service time. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday by Deacon Ted Moulard.

In lieu of flowers Mr. Clarence’s wish was that memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1315 Eggbend Road, Marksville, Louisiana 71351.