Clark Roy, 66, Marksville

Obituary

Services for Clark Roy will be held on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Inurnment will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum.

Mr. Clark Charles Roy, age 66, of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Clark was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He attended LSU where he studied history, was also a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, and practiced Law for over 30 years. Clark was known to be a boisterous, joyful man who enjoyed telling jokes and playing pranks on family and friends, and was quite fond of listening to classical music. He will forever be missed by those that loved and knew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kyrle Roy, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include his daughters, Alexis Greenbaum (Scott) of Pineville and Leslie Doyle (Christopher) of Baton Rouge; former-wife, Linda St. Romain Roy of Marksville; grandchildren, Ainsley Greenbaum, Abigail Greenbaum, Alex Greenbaum, Hollis Doyle, Fletcher Doyle; mother, Erline Roy of Marksville; siblings, Scarlet Scallan (Brent) of Marksville, Dayna Gremillion (Reggie) of Baton Rouge, Todd Roy (Laura) of Pleasanton, CA, Kyrle Roy, Jr. (Mandy) of Marksville, Trent Roy (Chrissy) of Lafayette, and Cory Roy (Angie) of Marksville; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am until 12:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Washington Street Hope Center / 118 South Washington St. / Marksville, LA 71351