Claude Ferguson, Bunkie, WWII vet

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Claude Louis Ferguson on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Ferguson, age 90, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Bunkie General Hospital. Claude was a US Army veteran who served in Europe at the end of World War II through 1949 as a machine gunner and was transported home on the USS Stewart. He toured the USS Stewart last summer as one of the oldest surviving servicemen to return to visit that ship! He also served in the Korean Conflict. Claude loved working in his garden and growing his fruit trees. He also loved fishing, camping and playing bourre' (booray) with his friends. His home was always open to everyone to stop by for a cup of coffee or a bowl of gumbo!

After retiring from the oilfield, he opened "The Captain's Gallery" - cooking and visiting were his passions. He loved everyone that came in and supported his business. Through the many years he enjoyed sport cars, motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his always growing family. He loved his grandbabies. But his whole heart was his wife of sixty-seven years, Ceil. He truly adored her and spoiled her rotten, tattooing her name on his arm.

He loved God, loved his country and his family was everything to him. He lived a long, loving life, always giving service with a smile and his journey has just begun.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Piazza Ferguson of Bunkie; three daughters, Cyndi Roy and husband, Leonard, of Bunkie, Elizabeth Lisa Ferguson of Alexandria and Angela Pitts and husband, Dan, of Baton Rouge; three sons, Ronald Ferguson and wife, Teri, of Bunkie, Rick Ferguson of Alexandria and John David Ferguson and wife, Donna, of Bunkie; his sister, Addie Blume Mouillier of Eola; his thirteen grandchildren, Travis Roy, Erin Ferguson, Blake Roy, Kelly Ferguson, Cobey Roy, John Ferguson, Austin Waguespack, Brandi Waguespack, Ashley Coulon, Anna Ferguson, Lauren Sparks, Eric Hudson and Gunnar Ferguson and eighteen great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are his grandsons, John Ferguson, Austin Waguespack, Blake Roy, Travis Roy, Cobey Roy, Eric Hudson and Gunner Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers are Gabe Rols, Brailyn Roy, Clayton Ferguson, Remi Roy and Bubba Flook.

Memorials in memory of Claude Ferguson may be made to St. Anthony School - 116 S. Knoll St. - Bunkie, LA 71322 or the donor's favorite charity.