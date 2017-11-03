Claude Wilson Green, age 69, of Bunkie

Claude Wilson Green

CHENEYVILLE - Funeral services for Claude Wilson Green of Bunkie were held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church in Cheneyville with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Interment followed in Edgefield Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Claude, age 69, of Bunkie (formerly of Cheneyville) passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home surrounded by his wife and other loved ones. He was baptized at Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and attended Lincoln Williams Elementary SChool, Carter C. Raymond and Rapides High School. After leaving high schools, Claude joined the Unites States Marine Corp where he served two years active duty and four years in the Reserves.

On July 6, 2013, Claude was united in holy matrimony to Patricia Smith, a very faithful and loyal wife.

Those left to treasure precious memories are his wife, Patricia S. Green of Bunkie; a son, Jordan Thomas of Houston, Texas; three step-daughters , Jasmine DeJohn of Houston, Texas, Jasmine D. Smith of Bunkie and LeaTheresa C. Smith of Bunkie; one brother, Clarence Green, Sr. of Cheneyville; six sisters, Lillian (Bill) Anderson of Lansing, Kansas, Joyce Johnson of Cheneyville, Pansy Dempsey of Cheneyville, June F. Green of Cheneyville, Patricia Halliburton of Houston, Texas and Shirley Fields of Marksville; one brother-in-law, Alphonse J. (Susan) Smith; two sisters-in-law, Linda G. (Calvin) Tilman and Gertrude S. Chambers; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Pallbearers were Marler Johnson, Larry Green, Tobi Saunders, Lonnie Dempsey, Ronnie Green, Jr., John Fields, Amos Augustine and Glenn L. Chambers.