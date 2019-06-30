Claudette E. McMath, longtime Marksville resident

Claudette E. McMath, of Marksville, La. went to her Eternal Rest with the Lord on June 12, 2019 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covingon, La, after a courageous battle to live for almost nine years after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke in 2011. She said it was her destiny to find joy in living every day, and serve as witness to God’s love and mercy.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ollie “TeeMom” ( Bordelon) McMath, and and Claude E.”Papa” McMath of Marksville, she is survived by her four children: Coral M. Masters, of Vick, La, Donna M. Childress(Lamar), of New Orleans, John D. Masters, of Lafayette, Claudette E. “Detty” Masters, of Madisonville, and by her beloved brother, Donald R. McMath, of Alexandria. She was the Grandmother of Heather Jones Webb (Greg) of Prairieville, Matt C. Masters (Kacey), of Pineville, and Lakan Knight of Vick, and had seven great-grandchildren.

Also survived by her lifelong friends and dear cousins, Jackie Klutts (Joe) and family, of Lafayette, Al Messick (Carole) and family of Boulder City, NV, and Benjamin “Max” Maxwell, of Florida, Cordelia “Korki” Hanemann of North Carolina, and Jeannie Heywood of Oregon.

Our love and heartfelt gratitude goes out to the many people who offered their prayers and support during Mama’s long illness:

* Her beloved Son-In-Law, Lamar K. Childress, of New Orleans--your love and support was unceasing.

* Mama’s BFF, Mrs. Frances Methvin, of Alexandria—you were always there for her.

* Her devoted cousins Jackie and Joe Klutts, of Lafayette, and family—God Bless you.

* Her “adopted” daughters in Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Mrs. Anne Duncan Steichen (Jean), of Cincinnati, OH; Ms. Nancy Rongstad, of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Ms. Dottie Wadworth, of Baton Rouge.

* Our late cousin Lolita Dupuis (Paul), daughter Joanie Dupuis Battle (Glenn) and family, of Baton Rouge.

* Mr. and Mrs. John Voinche (Georgene), of Mansura.

* St. Anselm Catholic Church of Madisonville: Fr. Travis and Fr. Frank, her loving Eucharistic Minister Mrs. Sarah Marvel, and the blanket ministry.

* Dr. Nanda, and the staff of the Brain Injury ICU at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, and the Staff of St. Tammany Parish Hospital ICU.

* Nancy and Frith Harwood of Bunkie, and her numerous friends, admirers and colleagues.

* Our Stepmother, Gwen L. Masters, of Baton Rouge, and our former step-mother Becky Rabalais DeValCourt (Frank), our sisters Michele and Aggie, and family of Plaucheville, for all their prayers and support.

For the people who knew Claudette, descriptions abound: “Life of the Party”, Joie de Vivre, Lover of Frivolity, the dramatic arts, culture, travel and nature. Treasured friend and confidante. It is not difficult for us to picture her in Heaven, perched on a cloud, dressed to the ‘nines, and surrounded by a lifetime of devoted admirers, reminiscent of the scene at the Twelve Oaks picnic in GWTW. Life was Theatre!!

Claudette was a second-generation cheerleader at Marksville High School. She attended LSU Alexandria, received her B.A. in Psychology at Louisiana College in Pineville, and a M.A. in Social Work at LSU in Baton Rouge. She was a licensed BCSW for 29 years, working at Central Louisiana State Hospital, The Department of Corrections of Avoyelles Parish, and LaSalle General Hospital in Jena, and was a private consultant social worker for many years.

Claudette was a member of the National Association of Social workers, the Rapides Council of Social Agencies and the Rapides Parish School Volunteer Program. She was a volunteer for the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Training School, and the Alexandria Museum Visual and Arts Center. She served as President of the women’s Civic Group, Quota Club International, Alexandria chapter.

She was a “born actor”, active in amateur theatricals for many years, including the Alexandria City Park Players, Theatre des Bon Temps Inc (Fox Theatre), Marksville, the Moncla Community Theater, under the direction of the late Merkel Dupuis, and many others. Her cultural contributions were innumerable, including La Commissione des Avoyelles, and the Hypolite Bordelon Society. Claudette was also an avid tennis player, and prominent member of the Aquatic Club in Alexandria.

A lifelong congregant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marksville, Claudette was a valued member of the Altar Society, served as Eucharistic Minister, and lent her beautiful Soprano voice to the St. Joseph’s choir for many years, under the direction of Justice Jeannette Knoll. Her final choral performances were with the internationally renowned Carlo Choir, performing in local cathedrals, as well as at various historic Cathedrals in Ireland.

A Memorial And Celebration of Life will be held in Marksville, La, on a July date, to be announced.

Interment of ashes will be by Eternal Reefs, Inc. of Florida, as her specific wish was to leave a living legacy by enhancing the fragile structure of an endangered part of Florida’s natural reef. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to carry out her final wishes. Catholic interments are approved by the Archdiocese. Eternal Reefs, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Please contact Shelby Davis, GM, of Eternal Reefs at 941-404-1440 (cell) 888-423-7333(office) or visit the website at www.eternalreefs.com to donate in the name of Claudette McMath. Donations are requested by August 3, 2019, to benefit a specific reef formation.

Cremation services were handled by Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Covington, LA. (www.bagnellfuneralhome.com) for guest book.