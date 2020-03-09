Funeral Mass for Clayton “Sam” Lemoine of Moreauville will begin at 12:00pm on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be held Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum.

Clayton “Sam” Lemoine, age 84, of Moreauville, passed away on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at his home in Moreauville surrounded by family and friends.

Clayton was shy, quiet man of great integrity. He was a great jokester that loved to pull subtle tricks on friends and family. He was a devout catholic and dedicated family man. Clayton enjoyed gardening, tending to his pecan orchard, and woodworking. He was also known to throw a mean fast ball back in his younger days.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Janice Lemoine; daughters: Lorraine Couvillion of Port Allen, Lynn Lemoine Jones (Wade) of Brusly, Phyllis Lemoine of Moreauville, Alaina Lemoine of Greenwell Springs, and Holly Lemoine Lavergne (Scott) of Grand Lake; sister, Janice Lemoine (George); brothers-in-law, Marvin Lemoine and Louis Lemoine; sister-in-law, Shelia “Cookie” Lemoine; grandchildren: Mark Couvillion, Jeffery Couvillion, Michael Jones, John Jones, Claire Chang, Emily “Emmylou” Lemoine, and Kaleb Lavergne; and great-grandchildren: Ayden Jones, Clayton Jones, Clint Jones, Jaxon Couvillion, Jade Couvillion, Harper Lavergne, Gabrielle Gautro, and Safiyah Gautro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Mary Dufour Lemoine; sisters: Sylvia Lemoine, Geraldine Lemoine, Muriel Lemoine, Jean Armand, Vonceil Cazelot; brother, Cordell Lemoine; son-in-law, Terry Couvillion; and his 2 infant grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 8:00am until 12:00pm on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville, 115 Lemoine St. Moreauville, LA 71355 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.