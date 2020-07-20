Graveside services for Clayton Barrere, Sr. were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Alphonse Mausoleum with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating and under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Clayton Barrere, Sr., 69, of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Volice Barrere, and one granddaughter, Taylor Marie Bordelon.

Clayton retired from law enforcement. He began his career at Angola State Penitentiary in 1971. He loved being outdoors and hunting, his happy place was his duck blind. He and his wife Audrene were married for 52 wonderful years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Audrene Barrere; two sons, Clayton Barrere, Jr. of Hessmer, and Todd Barrere and his wife Tiffany of St. Gabriel; two daughters, Paula Barrere of Prairieville, and Amy Lynn Barrere of Pineville; 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Clayton Barrere, Jr., Todd Barrere, Jon Ross Barrere, Luke Barrere, Amy Lynn Barrere, Chance Bordelon, and Cory Coco.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org, 1-212-668-1000 ext. 1122.