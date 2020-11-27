Clement Mire, 87, Goudeau

Funeral mass for Clement Mire of Goudeau will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Goudeau. Burial will follow at the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Goudeau.

Clement Mire, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home in Goudeau surrounded by family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Homer Mire (Marie) of Whiteville, John Farrell Mire (Pauline) of Cottonport, Roland Mire (Evelyn) of Goudeau, Francis Mire (Sandra) of Dupont and Donald Mire (Elizabeth) of Cottonport; and 19 grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Ella Mae Comeaux Mire; parents, Avrice & Marie Mott Mire; 6 sisters and 6 brothers.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 10:20am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church Hall in Goudeau.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.