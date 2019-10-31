Funeral services for Clenton “Leo” Coleman will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Life Church of God,Palmetto,with Pastor Dale Fontenot, officiating. Burial will be at NewLife Church of God Cemetery. Services entrusted toSt. Edwards Funeral Home, Bunkie.

A visitation is scheduled from 1:30pm until 2:45pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Life Church of God, Palmetto.

Clenton “Leo” Coleman, 64, a resident of Lebeau,was called home quietly on October 28, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital. He was born November 20, 1954 to the union of Jack Coleman, Jr., and Alice Chambers Coleman in Goudeau, LA. He was known to all as “Leo”.

He accepted Christ at an early age beingbaptized under the direction of Macedonia Baptist Church, Lemoyen, LA., Rev. D. Grimes was the pastor. Clenton attended school at Lincoln High and Morrow High. He worked as a welder at Burton Shipyard in Port Arthur, TX, a cement finisher in Houston, TX, and other various jobs.

Clenton was preceded in deathby his parents; daughter Katrina Charles; brother Richard Coleman; sister Shirley Coleman; nephew Damon Coleman; and niece Priscilla Callahan.

Clenton leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Laquanta Charles (Nathaniel), Eveline Charles, and Jessie Charles (Lawanda), along with their mother Rita Charles. Eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Five sisters, Mary Callahan (Clarence), Patricia Coleman (Carey), Sandra Louis (Donald), Classie Tibbs (Barnabus), and Katrina Coleman; Two brothers Jackie Ray Coleman (Mamie),and Ricky Coleman. He also leaves; five aunts, Carrie Excell, Anita Dixon, Edna Dixon (Robert), Rose Mary Coleman, and Alma Chamber; one uncle Ralph Wilson, Sr.; two other dear family members, L.B. Joseph, Sr., and Gertie Coleman; along with a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.