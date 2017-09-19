Cleveland George Paddie, age 92, of Marksville

Cleveland George Paddie

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Cleveland George Paddie will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Mr. Paddie, age 92, of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on September 18, 2017. He was born on August 7, 1925.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Clementine Ceaders Paddie.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Marie Parker of Oklahoma, Bernice Roshto of Texas; friend and caretaker, Pierre Borrel of Marksville; numerous nieces and nephews.

