Cleveland J. Daigrepont, Sr., 78, Prairieville

Funeral Mass for Cleveland J. Daigrepont, Sr. resident of Prairieville native of Bordelonville will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Rexmere. Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Rexmere. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Cleveland J. Daigrepont, Sr., age 78, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home in Prairieville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Annette Daigrepont of Prairieville and Lisa Hicks (Jamie) of Baker; sons, Neal Daigrepont of Prairieville, Michael Daigrepont, Sr. (Star) of Lacombe, & Cleveland Daigrepont, Jr. (Wendy) of Colyell; siblings, Bertha Ponthier of Moreauville and J.D. Daigrepont of Marrero.

He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Judy Lemoine Daigrepont; parents, Sheldon & Mary Della Daigrepont; siblings, Alton Daigrepont, Wilford Daigrepont, Gene Daigrepont, & Diana Robin.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Michael Daigrepont, Sr., Michael Daigrepont, Jr., Matthias Daigrepont, James Hicks, Sr., James Hicks, Jr., and Joshua Daigrepont; and crossbearer will be Lisa Hicks.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 10:45am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville.