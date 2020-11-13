Cleveland Lonzo, 70, Evergreen

Funeral services for Cleveland Lonzo of Evergreen are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.

Cleveland Lonzo, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Evergreen. Cleveland was Baptized at a early age by Rev Calvin Lucas. He was a hardworking man during his lifetime, having worked for Haas Investment Company, Holsom Bread Company, Allen Canning Company, and scaling ships down in New Orleans. Mr. Cleveland lived a quiet, calm, and humble lifestyle. In his spare time, he was caring for his dogs and chickens and sometimes doing landscape work or fixing a lawnmower for a friend. Overall, Cleveland was a loving husband and loving family man and he will be dearly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Debra Lonzo of Evergreen; daughters, Mosheika Johnson and April Johnson both of Evergreen; sons, Malcolm Specks of Tyler, TX, James Specks of San Antonio, TX, and Brian Johnson of Marksville; his brother, Stanley Lonzo, Jr. of Cottonport; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Specks; parents, Stanley Lonzo, Sr. and Orelia Lindsey Lonzo; and his sister, Ellen "Doretha" Petite.