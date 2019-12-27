A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Clifford “Red” Dale Laborde, Sr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Clifford “Red” Dale Laborde, Sr., age 74, of Marksville, departed this life on December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Joseph and Noral Brouillette Laborde.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Christine Lemoine Laborde; one son, Clifford “Dale” Laborde, Jr. (Sonya); one daughter, Staci Dauzat (Ellis); one step-son, Brian Bernard; seven grandchildren, Hilary, Austin, Samantha, Dalton, Simone, Megan, Allison; seven great grandchildren, Hadley, Avery, Dayton, Drake, Kaydence, Alita, Shyla and two step-grandchildren, Justin and Jace.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.