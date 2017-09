Clifton Bert Mayberry, age 81, of Simmesport

Clifton Bert Mayberry

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Clifton Bert Mayberry of Simmesport will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Pastor Kenneth Austin. Burial will be held at Simmesport United Pentecostal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Clifton B. Mayberry, age 81, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. He was born on November 15, 1935.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Esther Mayberry; brother, Bobby Gene Mayberry; grandson, Brandon Bonnette; and son-in-law, David W. Bonnette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Mayberry of Simmesport; daughter, Cathy Ann Bonnette of Simmesport; sons, Blume Anthony Mayberry of Simmesport, Brian Mayberry of Simmesport, Clifton Terry Mayberry of Lettsworth, and Kevin Mayberry of Simmesport; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.