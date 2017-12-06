Clifton Joseph Fontenot

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Clifton Joseph “Plow Boy” Fontenot will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Lone Pine Assembly of God Church with the Revs. Mark Swinnea, Joey Ducote, Johnny Miller and Steve Davis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Griffin Hill Cemetery in Lone Pine under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Lone Pine Assembly of God Church on Thursday, December 8, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and resume on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Clifton Joseph Fontenot, age 85, of Woodworth, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Savoy Medical Center in Mamou, LA. Born on July 11, 1932, he was a native of Lemoyen and U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1948 - 1951. He was a master craftsman and loved working with wood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Honoré Fontenot and his mother, Emma Moran Harris; three brothers, Couriss Fontenot, Russell Fontenot and Jerry “Buster” Harris; two grandsons, Travis Wayne Fontenot and Tyler Mark Fontenot; and a great-grandson, Jasper Grant Maricle.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Gwen Hancock Reed Fontenot of Woodworth; eight children, Sharon (Terry) Hunley of Turkey Creek, Michael (Jackie) Fontenot of Ville Platte, Rhonda (Slim) West of St. Landry, Charlotte (Larry) Sullivan of Baton Rouge, Randy (Donna) Fontenot of Bayou Chicot, Wayne Fontenot of Turkey Creek, Clifton “Tiny” Fontenot, Jr. of Bayou Chicot and Joseph Fontenot of Pineville; three step-children, Darleen (Pablo) Colon of Alexandria, Penny (Johnny) Miller of Downsville and Scott (Karen) Reed of Chelsea, Alabama; two sisters, Alice (Larry) Book of Pineville, Tina (Vernon) Blood of Lone Pine; one brother, Alcide (Jackie) Harris of Bunkie; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandsons, Buddy Hunley, Trent Hunley, Mikey Fontenot, Matt Fontenot, Robbie West, Bob Chauvin, Ricky Fontenot, Gary Dobson, Brandon Fontenot, Lane Fontenot, Luke Reed and Pablito Colon.