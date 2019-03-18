Funeral Service for Clifton Joseph "T Joe" Fontenot Jr. will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery # 2. Visitation will be held at 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. in the church before the funeral mass begins. Following the visitation there will be a recitation of the rosary at 10:00 a.m.

Clifton Joseph "T Joe" Fontenot Jr. age 86, of Marksville, died on Friday March 15, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Josephine Fontenot, 2 sons, James Fontenot of Conway, Ar, Robert Fontenot of Alexandria; 4 daughters, Mary Smith of Marksville, Bridget Wright of Missouri City, TX, Rose Rankin of Abbeville, Clara Fonenot of Houston, Tx; 1 brother, Lester Fontenot of Cocoville; 1 sister, Shirley Cadoree of Cocoville, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.