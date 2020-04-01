Private services for Clyde "Cowboy" Craig, Jr of Batchelor will be held with Rev. Jason Paul officiating. Burial will take place at the Pentecostal Cemetery in Batchelor.

Clyde "Cowboy" Craig, Jr passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence in Batchelor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Frances Delatte Craig; daughters Tama Matthews Whiteman (Veron), Tammy Mitchell (Michael) and Frankie Bozeman (Rory) ; son, Shane Craig (Suzan); sister, Suzy Roberts (Joe); 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great grandchild and another on the way and a brother in law, George Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Loraine (Hawthorne) Craig; daughter Sue Smith(Richard); son, Jeff May; brother, Charles Craig; sister, Dot Brown.