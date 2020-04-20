Clyde Paul Livaudais passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a longtime resident of Mansura, LA.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Korean War Veterans Association, Korean War Ex-POW Association, Pioneers, Bell South Volunteers. Clyde also worked as a Telephone Line Repairman.

Clyde is preceded in death by Annabel Katherine Johnston Livaudais.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Irma Guillot; his children, Anneliese K. Livaudais, Ali R Livaudais, Jeffrey D. Livaudais and Gregory P. Livaudais; grandchildren, Brett Livaudais (Dawn), Stacey Marsalisi (Brian), Christopher Livaudais, Cory Livaudais, Ross Livaudais (Michelle), Shannon Livaudais, and Stephen Livaudais; and great grandchildren, Brianna Marsalisi.

Due to the current health concerns, a private service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.