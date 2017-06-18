Connie Dorgant Ducote, age 70, of Mansura; former teacher and Mansura councilwoman

Connie Dorgant Ducote

MANSURA - Funeral services for Connie D. Ducote will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 beginning at 12 p.m. in St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St.Romain officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Church Cemetery. Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements

Visitation will be held Tuesday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service in Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura with a rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.

Connie, age 70, passed away in her home on Friday, June 16, 2017. She was born August 4, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Mansura. She graduated Louisiana College with a degree in Elementary Education and started on a lifelong passion as a teacher. She taught at Mansura Elementary / Mansura Middle for 34 years before retiring to spoil her children. Connie also worked at Walmart, where for 20 years she distributed smiley face stickers to the children of the parish. Connie became a councilwoman for the town of Mansura in 2002 and served in that position for 12 years where she proudly helped with the establishment of the Mansura Senior Citizen's Center and beginning of the ground work for the Railroad Museum. Connie was also a member of the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, Master Gardeners, and Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority. Connie was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society, KC auxiliary society and choir. Connie was an avid gardener who enjoyed planting roses and fruit trees. She loved her community and helping in any way she could.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Dessie Dorgant; and her son, Kyle Joseph Ducote.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Ducote; daughter Nettie (Jared) Jeansonne of Mansura; three grandchildren, Layken Ducote (Matthew Dauzat) of Mansura, Marlee Ducote of Mansura and Adeline Ducote of Central; one great grandchild, Rivers Kyle Dauzat of Mansura; her brother, Bert Dorgant (Anne) of Mansura; and lifelong best friend, Gloris Nall of Mansura.