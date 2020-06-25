Conrad Cornelious, 64, Lettsworth

Funeral services for Mr. Conrad Cornelious will be held on Saturday , June 27, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport with the time to be announced.

Conrad "Potan" Cornelious was born on May 2, 1956 to the union of the late Walter and Mable Lee Lewis, Sr. A gentle and kind hearted spirit.

Conrad F. Cornelious, age 64, of Lettsworth, LA departed this life on June 14, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was a faithful member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport, LA and a loyal employee of Keith Vacarro for 20 plus years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 40 plus years Lertic Watson Cornelious of Lettsworth; five daughters, Veronica Watson of Marksville, Jacqueline Watson of Mansura, Rose Watson (Edward) of Simmesport, Corniece Watson (Lary) of Baton Rouge, Lakeisha Watson (Whitney) of Bunkie; 2 sons, Alfred Watson (Marlana) of Simmesport, and James Watson of Simmesport; 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mable Lee Lewis, Sr.; grandparents, Levi and More Ester Cornelious; brothers, Charles Lewis, Lorendson Frederick, JD Watson; best friends, Curtis Richardson, Lewis Clark and Robert Wilson.

A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church also to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.