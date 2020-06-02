Cora Matthews, 106, Cottonport

Funeral service for Cora Madria Matthews, age 106, of Cottonport were Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Golden Chain Baptist Church, Pastor Larry Jones officiated. Internment in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Ms. Cora passed away from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

She was born April 2, 1914, to the late Leon and Alice Marble Madria. She and her twin sister; Corine were the fourth children of ten.

Sister Cora professed Christ at the age of 14, was baptized in 1928 by the late Rev. Alfred Payne, the Associate Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church. Her grandfather, the late Rev. Aristeve, was the Pastor and was ill at the time of her baptism.

She was married to Joseph Matthews on October 2, 1948, no children were born to this union. They attended Morning Star Baptist Church together. A new church was later built at a new location under a the name of Shepherd of the Hill Baptist Church, Sister Cora was a faithful member for 65 years. Later they moved their membership to Golden Chain Baptist Church where her husband was a former member.

She leaves to cherish her memories; a stepson, Edward Matthews and a host of nieces. nephews other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were; Gregory M. Hayes, Ricky Hayes, Jerry Coleman, Steve Graydon, Byron Lavalais, Edward Eldrige, Lester Friels and Burk Hayes