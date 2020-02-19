Services for Craig Joseph Lachney will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere and Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Committal service with temporary entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery; burial in Lamartiniere Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Craig Joseph Lachney, 61, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Craig was a mechanic by trade, and if you would ask anyone in the area, they would say an excellent one. He was a hard worker, loved to talk and would help anyone who asked of him. Craig enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Ewell J. Lachney and Joyce Roy Marks; his brothers, Glenn Lachney and Gary Lachney (Brenda); his son, Craig Joseph Lachney, Jr.; 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.