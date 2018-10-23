A graveside service for Crawford Spencer James, Sr. will be held Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen, LA with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Crawford S. James, Sr. entered eternal rest on October 19, 2018. Crawford was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on July 9, 1940 to Hosea Ernest and Lorona Spencer James. Crawford was an honorably discharged United States Marine Corp Veteran and spent the remainder of his working life as a contractor. Crawford James, Sr. was known by many as a kind-hearted person that would give you the shirt off his back, if you so needed. Crawford was a true man’s man in every since of the word and lived his life on his terms right up to his death. Crawford will be truly missed by all who loved him. Crawford was proceeded in death by his mother and father Lorona and Hosea Ernest James and his loving wife, Jan Rawls James.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Lou James; son and daughter-in-law, Crawford and Stephani James, Jr.; grandson, Justin Spencer James and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.