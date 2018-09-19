Curry James Dupas, age 95, of Moreauville

Curry James Dupas

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Curry James Dupas of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Rev. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville that morning from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Curry Dupas, age 95, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home of Marksville on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. He was born on January 11, 1923.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Octavia (Johnson) Dupas.

He is survived by his wife Marie Hampton Dupas of Moreauville; daughters, Sandra Dupas Lawrence of Sumter, South Carolina, and Sallie Rose Dupas of Moreauville; son, James Curry Dupas Jr. of Afghanistan; brother, Roosevelt Dupas of Donaldsonville; one grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.