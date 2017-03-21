Curry Joseph Dixon age 64 of Dupont

Funeral services for Curry Joseph Dixon of Dupont will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 beginning at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Fr. George Krosfield officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 beginning at 5pm and continuing all night at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Curry Joseph Dixon, age 64, passed away at his home in Dupont on Monday, March 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Dixon, Sr.; sisters, Eva Rabalais, Darlene Dixon, & Renee Guillot; & brother, Michael Dixon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Dixon of Dupont; children, Crystal Dixon & Jason Dixon both of Plaucheville; three grandchildren, Lauren (Bart Rachal) Dixon, Justin Dixon, & Cheyenne Dixon all of Plaucheville; two great-grandchildren, Walker Rachal & Khoen Rachal both of Plaucheville; sister, Tama Dixon of Plaucheville; brothers, Clay Dixon of Cottonport, Johnny Dixon of Dupont, Hugh Dixon, Andy Dixon, Toby Dixon, Matthew Dixon, Jr., & Randy Dixon all of Plaucheville.

Curry was a hardworking & dedicated man, but also a funny loving man. One of his many hobbies was hunting for deer, squirrel, rabbit, & especially fox. He loved working with his walker foxhounds in training & in many field trial competitions and was proud to win many awards in competition. Much more of his time was spent with his family, during many suppers either at his camp or at home where he shared many stories & jokes. He spoiled his grandchildren & great-grandchildren all the time. His love for making others smile did not stop there because he was well known in Plaucheville as the ''Egg Man'' during Easter time. As Egg Man, he would not only get his grandchildren & great-grandchildren to pock eggs with him, but he would wake all the neighborhood kids to pock eggs with him. His big heart will be missed dearly.