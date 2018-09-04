Curtis Nelson, age 20, of Simmesport

Curtis Nelson

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Curtis Nelson of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport with Pastor Henry Wright. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport.

Curtis Nelson, age 20, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his home in Simmesport. Curtis was born on March 14, 1998 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was saved at the age of 14 and served at Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in Simmesport as a young musician. He played lead guitar, sometimes bass, but he enjoyed playing drums. Curtis was a 2017 graduate from Avoyelles High School where he served in band for four years as a drummer. Curtis will be missed dearly but his family and friends will continue to love and cherish his young life.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tommy and Hazel Perkins and maternal grandmother, Geraldine Jackson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tony and Belinda Nelson of Simmesport; sister, Toni Nelson of Simmesport; and maternal grandfather, Rachel Jackson.