Curtis Perryman, age 51, of Lettsworth

Curtis Perryman

LETTSWORTH - A private service for the family of Curtis Wayne Perryman will be held at a later date. Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Perryman, 51, resident of Lettsworth passed away on January 4, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1966.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Jolene (Hicks) Perryman; and a sister, Patricia Gaspard.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 18 years, Mary Louise Perryman of Lettsworth; daughters, Tiffany Clairday of Simmesport and Katrina Dupree of Crowley; sons, Eric Clairday of New Orleans and Brian Mayberry of Simmesport; brother, David Perryman of Hessmer; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.