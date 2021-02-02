Cyril Bernard “C.B.” Turner 79,, Cottonport

Funeral services for Cyril Bernard “C.B.” Turner of Cottonport will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s No. 2 Cemetery in Cottonport.

C.B. Turner, age 79, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Bunkie General Hospital.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Mary Dean Turner of Cottonport; son, Daniel Turner of Arizona; sisters, Sandra Tassin of LaPlace and Linda Guillory of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin “Poon” Turner and Maude Armand Turner; brothers, Keith Turner and Joel Turner.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 1:00pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Rosary prayer will begin at 12:30pm.