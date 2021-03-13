Dacron Ducote, 9 months, Vatican

Funeral services for Daxton Ducote will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Daxton Ducote, age 9 months, of Vatican, LA passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center in Scott.

Survivors include his parents; Nicholas Ducote and Stacie Marie Broussard of Vatican; his brother, Theodore Ducote and sister, Charmie Broussard both of Vatican; his maternal grandparents, Philip and Michelle Broussard of Breaux Bridge; Paternal grandparents, Leroy Robin, Sr. and Lynn Ducote of Opelousas; maternal great-grandmothers, Mary Jean Breaux of Sunset and Ceil Broussard of Carencro; his aunts and uncles, Ryan Breaux, Kelly Lyons, and Sarah Broussard.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.