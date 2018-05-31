Services for Dale Anthony Goudeau will be held at a later date.

Goudeau, age 85, of San Francisco, California, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018, at his home.

He was born on January 2, 1933 in Cottonport. Dale was a member of the graduating class of 1950 at Cottonport High School. After graduating he attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute where he achieved his Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics.

He was a veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Air Force/Air Weather Service. After his time in the Air Force he attended St. Louis University where he received his Master’s Degree in Meteorology, then went to work for the U.S. Weather Bureau, later becoming Deputy Meteorologist in Charge with the National Weather Service in Redwood, California. He was an exemplary scholar and following retirement, remained active in the field until his last days.

Dale was very kind and generous to many charitable organizations both locally and nationally throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed the daily crossword, political humor, films and documentaries pertaining especially to space, the sciences and technology. His sense of humor was keen always,a nd super-sharp until his last days. Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Velma Goudeau, two brothers, Michael Goudeau and Russell Goudeau, and other family members and friends.

He is survived by his sister, June Goudeau Giglio, numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.