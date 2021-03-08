Dale Bernard, 72, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Dale J. Bernard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Mr. Bernard, 72, a resident of Marksville, passed from this life on March 5th, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, Alexandria, LA.

Mr. Dale was an extremely loving and dedicated husband, father, and “PaPa”. Family and friends meant the world to him, and he never missed the chance to cook for his grandchildren or hunt with his boys on the opening day of squirrel season.

During his working career, Mr. Dale worked in agriculture with the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) for over 22 years, 11 years with Camp Beauregard (CSMS) as an Assistant Supervisor, Funeral Assistant for Hixson Brothers Marksville for several years, and served on the Marksville City Council for 12 years.

He also served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and Operation Desert Storm during his service with the Louisiana Army National Guard. He later retired with rank as an (E-8) Master Sergeant with over 32 years of military service.

He is preceded in death by his son, Josh Bernard; parents, Vernon and Julia Mae Sayer Bernard.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Mary Ducote Bernard of Marksville; son, David Bernard (Ladale) of Echo; daughter, Tammy Mayeux (Dwight) of Marksville; brothers, Ricky and Michael Bernard both of Texas; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Bernard, Gage Mayeux, Camryn Mayeux, and Christian Mayeux.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brad Ducote, Travis Ducote, Kane Gagnard, John Moak, Glenn Desselle, Jr., Dwight Mayeux, Gage Mayeux, and Christian Mayeux.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 8th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be officiated by Father Edwin Rodriguez at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.