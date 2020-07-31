Dale Bonnette, 72, Fifth Ward

Services for Dale Bonnette will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Dale Bonnette, 72, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jimmie Bonnette and Viley Guillot Bonnette.

Dale was a big-hearted man who loved and lived for his family. He especially loved to be with his grandchildren. Dale liked to hunt, fish and work in his garden. Dale worked as the market manager for Walmart in Alexandria for over 30 years. He was one of a kind once you met him you never forgot him. He was a great person and will never be forgotten.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Jackie Bonnette of Fifth Ward; daughter, Micki Dixon and son-in-law, Mike Frank of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Jaylan, Tyler, Elijah, Kaden, and Alaya; three brothers, Burton Bonnette of Hessmer, Eldon Bonnette(Linda) of Jasper, GA, and Floyd Bonnette (Ronnie Mcclung) of Fifth Ward; two sisters, Diana Bonnette and Jane Bonnette both of Fifth Ward; and his lifelong friend, Irbin Degrusha.