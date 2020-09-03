Dalia Martinez, 94, Dupont

Memorial Mass for Dalia Martinez of Dupont will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Following inurnment at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Dalia Martinez, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Care Center. She was a resident there for almost 17 years. Dalia was known to all who knew and loved her as “Mima.”

Mima was an exceptional role model of selflessness, strength, fortitude, and faith. Her devout Catholic upbringing, along with her unwavering devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Anthony, saw her through many trials and tribulations in her life. This devotion was strongly instilled in her children. Despite the fact that she spoke very little English, (Spanish being her native language), she was an excellent teacher to her children, and always encouraged them to strive to be at their best. Although, she was a strict disciplinarian; she was a devoted wife and mother who showered her family with an abundance of affection. There was always time for a hug or a kiss. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family and could always be heard singing while preparing meals. She also was an exceptional seamstress, sewing many of her children and grandchildren’s clothes for sheer pleasure. She is truly loved and will be terribly missed by all who knew her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her five children; Carlos (Paulette) Martinez of Plaucheville, Concepcion (Ricky) Thibodeaux of Prairieville, Luisa (David) LeMoine of Shreveport, , Isabel (Mickael) Macht of Colfax, and Carmen (Johnny) Necaise of Bordelonville. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Martinez, and her parents, Fernando Izquierdo and Isabel De Carballo Izquierdo.

May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., (318-964-2324) LA, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.