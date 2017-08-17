LUTCHER- Dallas Dupuy, Jr., age 73, of Couvington, originally of Marksville, passed away at his home on Monday, August 14, 2017. Burial will be at a later date arrangments are under Rose Lynn Funeral Services of Lutcher, La.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Landry Dupuy; sons: Darrin Dupuy, Sr. (Sharon), Daryl Dupuy, Derrick Dupuy (Amanda); daughter, Elaine Williams (Eric); brother, James Dupuy, and sisters: Daisy Andrews, and Geneva Dupuy; as well as 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dallas Dupuy, Sr. and Effie Rouse; brothers: Tani, Jules, Winnie, Cade, Norclay, and Harold; sisters: Betty Marcotte, Theresa, Della, and Earline Dupuy.