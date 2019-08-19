Funeral services for Dalton Carter, Sr. were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Big Cane Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Barry Gautreaux officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Dalton Carter, Sr., age 95 of Big Cane, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

He is an U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II. Dalton loved his children and grandchildren. His hobbies were trapping game, gardening and raising cattle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katie Harris Carter; his second wife, Barbara H. Carter; his parents, Ewell and Corinne Meadows Carter; and 7 siblings.

Survivors include his children, David Chatman and wife Ella Rose of Goudeau, Robert Carter and wife Bessie of big Cane, Waneita and husband Curley of Big Cane, Dalton F. Carter, Jr. of Centerville, Elwood Carter and wife Susie of Centerville and Jane McGlone and husband Robert of Big Cane; his sister, Ione Doucet of Goudeau; 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.