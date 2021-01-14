Dana Desselle, 54, Cottonport

Memorial services for Dana Faye Desselle will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Father John Wiltse officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's #2 Cemetery.

Dana, 54 and a resident of Cottonport passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. Dana was born on February 27, 1966 in Cottonport. She graduated from Cottonport High School in 1984, She went on to graduate from Northwestern State University in 2007 with an Associate Degree in General Studies and a Bachelor Degree in Social Work. She was a member of St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Rachel Nugent of Cottonport; brothers, Rhett (Nancy) Desselle of Marksville, Joel (Connie) Desselle of Mansura, Scott (Tina) Desselle of Hessmer; sister, Linda Desselle of Cottonport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Mary Faye Desselle; maternal grandparents, Vance and Marjorie Smith; paternal grandparents, Lacy and Ina Fuqua.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 14, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the church.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.