Dane Anthony Lacombe , age 61, of Marksville

Dane Anthony Lacombe

Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Dane Anthony Lacombe were held 7 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Minister Lewis Goodwin officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Lacombe, age 61, of Marksville, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on Sunday, September 24, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Audrey Briggs Lacombe; brothers, Keith Lacombe, Andrew Scott Lacombe, and Owen Lacombe; sisters, Colleen Wheat and Katrina Patin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Lisa Gaspard Lacombe of Marksville; three sons, Donny Lacombe of Pineville, Shawn Lacombe of Pineville, and Bryan Lacombe of Marksville; one daughter, Brittany Lacombe Bailey of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Jody Lacombe of Plaucheville, and Matt Lacombe of Marksville; two sisters, Laura Juneau of Marksville, and Marcie Lacombe of Alexandria; and eight grandchildren.