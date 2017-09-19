Daniel “Dan” Francis Rumpf , age 63, of St. Francisville

Daniel “Dan” Francis Rumpf

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A memorial service for Daniel “Dan” Francis Rumpf of St. Francisville will be held at a later date with a private service.

Daniel “Dan” Francis Rumpf, age 63, died on September 14, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at St. Francisville Country Manor in St. Francisville.

From Dan’s birth in Syracuse, New York, he loved the simple pleasures in life and loved making others laugh. Dan served his country proudly. Dan most loved taking his children on camping and fishing trips, had a deep love of animals, and brought kindness to strangers and friends, always seeking and thinking of others. Dan was most proud of his two children Danielle and Dustin and loved them above all else.

Dan was predeceased by his mother, Rose M. Anderson; his father, Donald J. Rumpf; and his brother William J. Rumpf.

Dan is survived by his daughter Danielle Cristine Rumpf of Baton, Rouge and his son, Dustin Christopher Rumpf of Denham Springs. Dan is lovingly remembered by the Rumpf Family in St. Petersburg, Florida; his brother, James D. Rumpf of Denham Springs; his sisters, Mary Ellen Johnson of Jasper, Georgia, Kathleen Rumpf of St. Petersburg, Florida and Maureen Dibble of Hessmer and her two children Montie Spivey and Jennifer Spivey-Mayes of Louisiana When things got rough for Dan, Maureen was always right there for him. He is also survived by his beloved niece Laurie Wilson of Louisiana.

The Family would like to thank St. Francisville Country Manor for their kind care of Dan with special thanks to Legacy National Hospice of Livingston, Louisiana.