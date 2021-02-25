Daniel Joseph Dauzat, 81, Marksville

Arrangements for Mr. Daniel Joseph Dauzat were handled by Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 81, of Marksville, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura on February 23, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan Dauzat, Sr. and Rita Sayer Dauzat; one son, Danny Dauzat, Jr.; one daughter, Debbie Dauzat Aymond; two brothers, Nolan Dauzat, Jr., Leonard Dauzat; and one sister, Betty Dauzat Schuyler.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Dauzat of Louisville, KY; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Riviere de Soleil and All Saints Hospice for the care given to him.

